Legrand (LGRDY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Legrand (OTCMKTS: LGRDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2021 – Legrand was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2021 – Legrand had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/12/2021 – Legrand had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2021 – Legrand was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2021 – Legrand had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Legrand had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/7/2021 – Legrand had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/7/2021 – Legrand had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $17.21 on Friday. Legrand SA has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Legrand SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.