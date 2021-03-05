Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 196.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

