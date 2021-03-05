LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $273,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,523 shares of company stock worth $6,295,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.82 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $952.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

