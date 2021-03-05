Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMND. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $95.80 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $380,147.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,937 shares of company stock worth $215,760,826 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $10,302,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $11,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

