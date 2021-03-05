Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0003

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $253,556.21 and approximately $10.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 73.1% lower against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.61 or 0.00750705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

