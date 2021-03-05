LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Holdings Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.19% of LendingClub worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in LendingClub by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. 15,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,772. The company has a market cap of $943.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

