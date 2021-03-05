Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Lennar worth $33,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

