Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Up 6.9%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.45 and last traded at $85.98. 4,247,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,893,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

