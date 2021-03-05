LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect LENSAR to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LNSR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.44. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,015. LENSAR has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

LENSAR, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.