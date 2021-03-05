LEOcoin (LC4) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,505.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.44 or 0.03153111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.57 or 0.00370212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.39 or 0.01021295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00418417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.00371344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00249246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022453 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars.

