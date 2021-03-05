Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.51. 1,477,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,620,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.83.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,834,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,879,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

