Lethean One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $390,136.55 and approximately $9.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,025.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.05 or 0.03120940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.32 or 0.00367814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.64 or 0.01017113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.75 or 0.00429871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00369008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00249842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

