Levolution (LEVL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,039.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $120,039.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.00754301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,753,640 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.