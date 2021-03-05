Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

