Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

