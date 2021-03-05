Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Position Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,582 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of Liberty Broadband worth $211,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,821 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.1% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after acquiring an additional 160,275 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 117.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

