Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 199,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

LBRDA stock traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $148.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.55. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

