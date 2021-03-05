Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Short Interest Update

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 28th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 990,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,146,523 shares of company stock worth $114,064,588. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

LBRT stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $13.62. 1,419,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,391. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.