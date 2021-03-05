Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.65

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 1419650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,146,523 shares of company stock valued at $114,064,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth approximately $19,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 432,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 428,462 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.