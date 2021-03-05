Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Short Interest Update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPB traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

