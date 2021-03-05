Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Short Interest Update

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPB traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

