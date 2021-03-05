Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

LSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Life Storage stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. 622,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,228. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $65,244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

