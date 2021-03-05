Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,928. The company has a market capitalization of $290.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

