Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -146.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

