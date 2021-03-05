Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Short Interest Update

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lightwave Logic stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Lightwave Logic has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.18.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

