LikeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $8.10 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $37,491.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00752337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00042850 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,020,432,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,881,796 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.