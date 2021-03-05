Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,802 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.69% of Limoneira worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Limoneira by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Limoneira by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $263.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $305,395. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

