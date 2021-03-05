Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Trading 6.7% Higher

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $16.90. 137,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 59,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $281.47 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

