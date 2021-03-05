Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded at Stephens

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.