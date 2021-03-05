Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock worth $2,269,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $56.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.