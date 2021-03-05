Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 4,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,309. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

