Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Linde by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 267,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after buying an additional 96,168 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

