Linear 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.53 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. Linear has a market cap of $170.93 million and $9.53 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00747767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042187 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,278,906,850 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

