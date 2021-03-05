Linker Coin Price Hits $0.0341 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $18,550.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.61 or 0.00750705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

