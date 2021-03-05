LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.60 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,738.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00036797 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,540,338 coins and its circulating supply is 707,986,253 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.