Lisk (LSK) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00006230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $376.00 million and $18.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012674 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,369,142 coins and its circulating supply is 127,433,904 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

