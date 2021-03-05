Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.21 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $9,683.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00314372 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,751.93 or 1.00871881 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 713,756,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.