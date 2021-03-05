Litecoin Plus Price Up 3.1% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $134,088.60 and approximately $36.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,598.07 or 0.99782523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00086605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003438 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

