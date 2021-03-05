Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Sells $5,030,122.76 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LAD traded up $17.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.