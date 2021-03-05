Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Sells $5,030,122.76 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LAD traded up $17.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.92.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
