Lition (LIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $204,295.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $588,709.12 and approximately $204,295.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lition has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.72 or 0.03197857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.02 or 0.00371610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.52 or 0.01015194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00416711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00371584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00248699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

