Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold Sells 85,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00.
NYSE LYV traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 2,910,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
