Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold Sells 85,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 2,910,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

