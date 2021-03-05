Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Sells $7,542,050.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $7,542,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,256,183.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00.
Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.81. 2,910,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
