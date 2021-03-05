Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Sells $7,542,050.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $7,542,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,256,183.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.81. 2,910,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 869.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 64,888 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 84.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

