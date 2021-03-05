Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LTHM. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

LTHM stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 282.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

