LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of LiveRamp worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 433.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after buying an additional 2,475,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

