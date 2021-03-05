Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$278,448.86 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

Shares of L stock traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$64.61. 296,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,727. The firm has a market cap of C$22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. Loblaw Companies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$59.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on L. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.17.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

