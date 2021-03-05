Lobstex (LOBS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $454,894.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $454,894.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,449,319 coins and its circulating supply is 21,449,307 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

