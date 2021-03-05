LocalCoinSwap Trading 28.5% Lower This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,535.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00066082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded 176.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

