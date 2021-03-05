Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $336.73. 21,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,080. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.39 and a 200-day moving average of $363.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

