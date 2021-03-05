Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $118,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $338.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

