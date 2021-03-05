London Stock Exchange Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 51.70 (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,364 ($109.28) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 8,200 ($107.13) and a one year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.