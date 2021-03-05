Loom Network Trading 24.8% Higher This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Loom Network has a market cap of $131.60 million and approximately $34.14 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

